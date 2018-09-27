Nintendo’s gacha RPG ‘Dragalia Lost’ arrives on mobiles

As a little thank-you gift for reaching 1 million pre-registered users, Cygames is giving players 2,500 wyrmite (one of two in-game currencies) when they log in. Meanwhile, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max owners are being warned of an issue on some devices that sees the screen not responding. If restarting your phone doesn't fix it, you'll have to hold out for a future update, says the developer.

For everyone outside the launch regions, there's still no word on when the game will make it to you. In the meantime, you can get your JRPG fix from that other Nintendo mobile smash-hit, Fire Emblem Heroes.