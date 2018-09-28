17 people charged in a string of Apple store robberies

"Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals," said Attorney General Xavier Becerra. "Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking. We will continue our work with local law enforcement authorities to extinguish this mob mentality and prosecute these criminals to hold them accountable."

Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick described those accused as being part of a "large criminal ring." The crimes are said to have taken place across 19 counties in California and the suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit grand theft.