Kia's e-Niro crossover goes almost 300 miles on a charge

If you stick strictly to urban environments, the e-Niro can go 615 km (382 miles) on the WLTP urban cycle. If you need less range, a cheaper 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, with a range of up to 312 kilometres (193 miles) is also available. Provided you can track down a 100 kW fast charger, it takes only 42 minutes to recharge the e-Niro's 64 kWh battery from 20 to 80 percent.

The e-Niro is equipped with steering wheel paddles that let the driver three levels of energy recuperation. Like Nissan's Leaf, it uses a heating system that warms up the battery when it's charging, minimizing losses in the cold. It also has a heat pump that draws heat energy from the AC and electrical systems and delivers it back to the occupants to improve efficiency.