Sony will add in-program shopping to its TVs and Blu-ray players

You won't be hurting for selection. ShopTV currently offers access to "thousands" of goods, including from big-name stores like Best Buy and Macy's. The app is widely compatible and should run on most Sony TVs from 2013 onward.

Attempts to fuse TV and shopping aren't new, and this certainly isn't the only intrusion of raw commercialism into the TV viewing experience (just ask smart TV owners who've had to see ads in the main interface). With that said, it's not often that you see TV makers set out to integrate shopping on this level. And so long as it's optional, that's not necessarily a bad thing.