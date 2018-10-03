EA announces ‘FIFA 19’ PS4 esports tournament

In the days and weeks leading up to the Paris event, PlayStation will host up to 30 different PS4 live and online EA Sports FIFA 19 events around the world. PlayStation will also sponsor various EA Sports FIFA 19 events globally throughout the 2018 to 2019 season.

"This is a pivotal moment in EA competitive gaming's history, and it will enable us to add to the global ecosystem of the FIFA Global Series by reaching more PlayStation players," said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division, in a release. "With PlayStation live events occurring around the world and airing on FS1, the PlayStation Network or leading esports digital channels such as Twitch and YouTube, we're extending the global dream of making stars of all our players."

If you're interested in participating in the competition, you can sign up for the qualifiers online. And you can learn more about EA's FIFA 19 Global Series, and the new points system the company unveiled this week, at this blog post.