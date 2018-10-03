Google Translate for iOS can speak in your local accent

Until now, using Google Translate on your iPhone has meant listening to the same pronunciation for translations no matter where you live. That's not very considerate, and potentially a problem if you live in countries where foreign accents could make comprehension difficult. You won't have that issue from now on -- an update to Google Translate has added speech output in local versions of multiple languages, including English, Bengali, French and Spanish. You can hear English results with an Indian accent, for instance, or listen to French with a Canadian spin.