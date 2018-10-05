Netflix cements its roots in Hollywood with new high-rise office

The move is Netflix's latest Hollywood power play amid its $8 billion original content throwdown and plans to bring its movies to more theatres (as it eyes that elusive Best Picture Oscar, which could be on the cards courtesy of Alfonso Cuarón's festival darling, Roma).

Netflix is set to move into the in-construction Epic office tower in 2020. Upon completion, the cutting-edge space will boast electric car charging stations, solar-paneled windows and a dedicated VIP rideshare, and autonomous vehicle drop-off and drone deliveries, according to real-estate company Hudson Pacific.

But Netflix isn't the only streaming giant setting up shop in Hollywood. Apple recently snagged a new office building in Culver City, California -- a short drive from Sunset Boulevard -- with Amazon also set to move into nearby Culver Studios, previously home to legendary producers David O. Selznick and Cecil B. DeMille.