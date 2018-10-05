The first 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' DLC arrives November 13th

Unfortunately, there aren't many details about how co-op play will work, which is a shame as it's one of the more unique things to be added to the series this time out. Naturally, the main content of The Forge is centered around a new tomb to plunder, with additional narrative details coming along with what will likely be a challenging bit of gameplay.

It's probably worth it to pick up the season pass if you're a fan of the game. We don't know how much each of the seven additional stories will cost on their own, but it'll likely add up to more than the $30 season pass currently costs. And if you haven't purchased the game at all, the $90 "Croft edition" includes the full main game as well as the DLC season pass and some additional goodies.