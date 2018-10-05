The first 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' DLC arrives November 13th

Basically every big-name video game has extra downloadable content at this point, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider is no exception. For those who picked up the game's season pass, Square Enix just announced when the first of seven expansion quests will arrive. The Forge is set to launch on November 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As previously announced, it'll be the first bit of co-op gameplay for Shadow, and it should be different than the co-op "endurance mode" that was featured in one of the expansions released for 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider.
Unfortunately, there aren't many details about how co-op play will work, which is a shame as it's one of the more unique things to be added to the series this time out. Naturally, the main content of The Forge is centered around a new tomb to plunder, with additional narrative details coming along with what will likely be a challenging bit of gameplay.
It's probably worth it to pick up the season pass if you're a fan of the game. We don't know how much each of the seven additional stories will cost on their own, but it'll likely add up to more than the $30 season pass currently costs. And if you haven't purchased the game at all, the $90 "Croft edition" includes the full main game as well as the DLC season pass and some additional goodies.