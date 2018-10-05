YouTube TV's DVR lets you skip ads on NBC, FOX and others

A common complaint from YouTube TV users is that the service's DVR feature often forces you to watch commercials. In many cases, the service requires users to watch the video-on-demand version of an episode rather than a recording of the broadcast, and with those, ads can't be skipped over. It's an annoying feature, and one that could make rival services like Hulu with Live TV more appealing. But YouTube has been working to change that feature where it can -- Android Police reported back in May that some channels were beginning to let users choose the recorded version. And now, the service has announced that it has made deals with a handful of major networks to bring DVR playback, and, therefore, skippable ads to more channels.