'Fortnite' will reward creators when you buy in-game items

The company isn't limiting this to gameplay videos. Cosplayers, artists, musicians and others are eligible. The only major demands are that they've produced Fortnite-related material in the past 30 days, have at least 1,000 social media followers and avoid illegal or "toxic" behavior.

This won't lead to a windfall. If gamers spend 50,000 V-Bucks (about $500), their specified creator will get just $25 -- you won't make a ton of money from this unless you're a major streamer like Ninja. This is more about giving influential producers an incentive to post more Fortnite material where they'd otherwise be tempted to shift to other games. Epic wants to keep its game's momentum going, and that means keeping it in the limelight for as long as possible.