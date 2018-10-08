Apple issues update to fix iPhone XS charging and WiFi problems

It didn't take long for Apple to tackle some of the iPhone XS' teething troubles. The company has released an iOS 12.0.1 update that, most notably, fixes a glitch that prevented the XS and XS Max from charging over a wired connection until you woke the screen. This didn't affect everyone (yours truly was fine), but this could prove a relief to anyone worried they'd wake up to a low battery. It also fixes a WiFi reception problem where the device would rejoin a network on the slower 2.4GHz band instead of 5GHz.