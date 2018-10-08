Sony sues California man for selling jailbroken PS4 consoles

Scales wasn't exactly shy about his intentions, either. Sony bought two of the consoles itself to catch Scales in the act, and noted that the accused included printed instructions showing how to install illegal copies, and encourage people to "enjoy all games free." On his website, Scales even displayed a skull-and-crossbones pirate flag and encouraged people to "stop buying games." He couldn't claim that he was modding PS4s for innocuous reasons, then.

Sony isn't specific about the damages it's requesting for the lawsuit, but it's entirely possible the tech giant will demand a large sum. As TorrentFreak explained, this could be the first lawsuit over jailbroken PS4s. The company may want to use the potential penalty to discourage PS4 modders thinking of selling their work.