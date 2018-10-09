Google's revamped Home app puts all of your devices in one place

And crucially, you're not chained to your home or any one device. You can check on your home from wherever you are and make adjustments on compatible devices. If it's unusually chilly, you can tell your thermostat to warm up before you set foot inside. Also, everyone inside the home can control smart devices (including adding and removing them) just by having the app installed on their phones and tablets. You can even manage multiple homes, such as your parents' place or a connected cottage.

You'll also have less work to do. The app will automatically generate quick actions based on features in your home, and you now have access to Google Assistant directly from inside the app.

The updated Home app is available now for iOS and is rolling out to Android users over the course of the next week. Some of these updates could be considered overdue (Apple's Home app already organizes devices by room), but they're more than welcome if you want one straightforward app to govern as much of your house as possible.

