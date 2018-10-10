Waze's carpooling service is now available all over the US

The app makes carpooling simple. Riders and drivers can choose their carpool buddies based on their profile, star rating, mutual friends or customizable filters, such as gender, co-worker, classmate or proximity to a preferred route. All payments are handled within the app, and you can schedule rides up to seven days in advance, as well as set up custom carpool groups. This is particularly useful for large employment hubs -- Waze Carpool will be available at 50 Amazon Fulfilment Center sites, for example, making it easier for Amazon employees to get to work.

And, for a limited time, new users will get an added bonus for trying the app. Refer a friend, and once they've completed a ride drivers will get $20 cash for each referral, and riders will get $20 credit for each referral -- a nice incentive to streamline your commute, meet new people and do your bit for the planet.