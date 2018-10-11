Twitter updates level the playing field for emoji character counts

Twitter announced today on its developer forum that all emojis will count evenly toward the platform's maximum 280 character limit. Before this update, various modifiers such as gender and skin tone caused certain emojis to use up more characters than other emojis.
Practically, this means that now every emoji counts as the same amount of characters, thus making things a little more equal on the microblogging service.
According to Twitter global lead developer advocate Andy Piper, "This update marks significant progress for our service, and everyone can now benefit from the additional room to express themselves with more characters..." This new change comes about a year after Twitter doubled the max character count from 140 to 280 and just weeks after Twitter announced an option to return to the chronological feed.