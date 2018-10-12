Instagram is testing a Stories-like tap-to-scroll feature in Explore

If you want to look at posts in Instagram's Explore tab, you'll have to scroll up like you would on the main feed. The platform is apparently thinking of mimicking the Stories experience within Explore, though, because it's testing the ability to move from one post to another by tapping on the screen. Twitter user Suprateek Bose has posted a screenshot showing Instagram's introduction the feature, which says "Tap through posts, just like you tap through Stories."
Inception of Stories & Posts in Instagram.— Suprateek Bose (@SupraBo_) October 11, 2018
cc: @MattNavarra 🤔 #Instagram #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/ZcZ1JUo3zN
Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing the feature within Explore. When asked, a spokesperson gave the publication the usual spiel: "We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love." The spokesperson also told TC that the company doesn't have plans to bring tap-to-advance to the main feed at the moment.
The platform already automatically moves from one video to another after the first has finished playing. This feature makes discovering new accounts and users through photo posts almost as easy. Like any other experimental Facebook or Instagram feature, though, it's only currently available to very small number of users and might not even make its way to everyone, depending on how well it's received during the testing period.