Instagram is testing a Stories-like tap-to-scroll feature in Explore

Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing the feature within Explore. When asked, a spokesperson gave the publication the usual spiel: "We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love." The spokesperson also told TC that the company doesn't have plans to bring tap-to-advance to the main feed at the moment.

The platform already automatically moves from one video to another after the first has finished playing. This feature makes discovering new accounts and users through photo posts almost as easy. Like any other experimental Facebook or Instagram feature, though, it's only currently available to very small number of users and might not even make its way to everyone, depending on how well it's received during the testing period.