What's on TV: 'Daredevil,' 'Making a Murderer' and 'Ant-Man'

We just found out that Iron Fist won't be back for another round, but it's already time for season three of Daredevil on Netflix this week. Other streaming highlights include a second season of Lore on Amazon Prime as well as part two of Netflix's Making a Murderer. Ant-Man and the Wasp makes its 4K Blu-ray debut, while games can check out SoulCalibur VI as well as the Dark Souls Trilogy on PS4 and Xbox One. For sports fans, this weekend Formula 1 comes to the US, while the NBA begins its regular season action. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Slender Man (VOD)
- The Big Lebowski (20th Anniversary Edition) (4K)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (4K)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- 12 Monkeys
- Shampoo (Criterion)
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Collection
- The Prince of Egypt
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Crayola Scoot (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Home Sweet Home (Xbox One, PS4)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (Switch)
- Lego DC Super-Villans (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Warriors Orochi 4 (Xbox One)
- SoulCalibur VI (Xbox One, PS4 - 10/19)
- Dark Souls Remastered (Switch - 10/19)
- Syberia 3 (Switch)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (PC)
- Dark Souls Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One - 10/19)
Monday
- Arrow (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- The Sentence, HBO, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- 49ers/Packers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Happy Together, CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Constantine, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up, Netflix, 3 AM
- Basketball: A Love Story (Episodes 3-4), ESPN, 7 PM
- 76ers/Celtics, TNT, 8 PM
- Thunder/Warriors, TNT, 10:30 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Conners (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- 2018 Hip Hop Awards, BET, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright (series premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together (season premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Rookie (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Bulls/76ers, TNT, 8 PM
- Lakers/Trail Blazers, TNT, 10:30 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Broncos/Cardinals, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- How Far is Tattoo Far?, MTV, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- Daredevil (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Making a Murderer (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Unlimited, 3 AM
- Lore (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Romanoffs, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Ask the Doctor (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Hip-Hop Evolution (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wanderlust (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Haunted (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Larva Island (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Distrito Salvaje (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gnome Alone, Netflix, 3 AM
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice, Netflix, 3 AM
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Night Comes for Us, Netflix, 3 AM
- Accidentally in Love, Netflix, 3 AM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- ELeague: eSports 101: League of Legends, TBS, 11 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Tim Dillon / Sarah Tiana, CC, 11 PM
- Pod Save America, HBO, 11 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show, HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Cucuy: The Boogieman, Syfy, 7 PM
- Killer Under the Bed, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform, 8:15 PM
- Killer High, Syfy, 9 PM
- Ohio State/Purdue college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Oregon/Washington State college football, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Robozuna (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- F1 US Grand Prix, ABC, 1:30 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- The Lover in the Attic, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- The Warriors of Liberty City (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- Bengals/Chiefs, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Charmed, Fox, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- Unsung Hollywood: Wayne Brady, TVOne, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- Shameless (fall finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Rel, Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]