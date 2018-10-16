Analogue's Mega Sg sounds like the ultimate Sega Genesis

And yes, for you chiptune fans, the Mega Sg will also have the Yamaha YM2612 sound chip on board so that Michael Jackson's composition of Marble Garden Zone from Sonic 3 will have that same synthpop keytar flare you remember.

Analogue's dedication to retro accuracy doesn't mean that you'll have to pull out your CRT to play. The Mega SG will output to a modern display via HDMI and will upscale to 1080p, again, without input lag.

As for your copy of Sonic CD, the Mega Sg also is compatible with both the Sega CD and Mega CD. And if you still have old Genesis controllers, the Mega Sg has two ports up front -- but matching wireless 8bitdo M30 controllers will also be available for purchase.

Systems from this time period had plenty of add-ons that were created in futile attempts to prolong a console's life cycle. To ensure that no stone was left unturned, Analogue will recreate cartridge adapters for Sega's Mark III, Game Gear, Sega MyCard, SG-1000 and SC-3000. These adapters will be coming sometime in 2019.

The Mega SG will be region free, can be updated via SD card and includes a host of video output features like scanline options, scaler options, horizontal position adjust and horizontal and vertical stretch. Pre-orders for the Mega Sg start today and will ship in March of 2019 for $189.