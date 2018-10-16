Hinge's AI will use first date feedback to improve matches

Dating app Hinge wants you to help improve its pairing algorithm by telling it how your first date went with a fellow user. The aim is to get the AI serving better recommendations in the future. Here's how it works: a few days after you exchange phone numbers with a match in the app, Hinge will ping you both with the new "We Met" prompt to determine if you went on a first date. Your responses, says the company, will make its AI even smarter. Hinge claims that in initial beta tests, 90 percent of members said that their first dates were great, and 72 percent wanted to go on second dates.