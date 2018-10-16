Hinge's AI will use first date feedback to improve matches

Dating app Hinge wants you to help improve its pairing algorithm by telling it how your first date went with a fellow user. The aim is to get the AI serving better recommendations in the future. Here's how it works: a few days after you exchange phone numbers with a match in the app, Hinge will ping you both with the new "We Met" prompt to determine if you went on a first date. Your responses, says the company, will make its AI even smarter. Hinge claims that in initial beta tests, 90 percent of members said that their first dates were great, and 72 percent wanted to go on second dates.
Hinge is talking up the feature as the first to connect dating app users online and offline. The update, which is available starting today, is part of the company's big bet on artificial intelligence and comes on the heels of its Most Compatible feature (that dishes up daily recommendations based on members' in-app activity).