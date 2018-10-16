Huawei unveils giant Mate 20 X phone, regular-sized wearable

To help manage all the screen real estate, the Mate 20 X is compatible with styluses. Per The Verge, it's also getting its own gamepad add-on, complete with analog stick and D-pad, that will clip onto the side of the device a la the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to the phones gargantuan size, Huawei packed in some powerful hardware. It includes 6GM of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and an octa-core Kirin 980 processor—the same specs as its sibling the Mate 20 Pro. Unlike the Pro, the Mate 20 X gets its own cooling system that utilizes a combination of graphene film and vapor chambers to keep the device cool.

As for its new wearable, Huawei's Band 3 Pro sports a curved 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen. This piece of wrist candy has a heart rate monitor and sleep detection that can supposedly tell you if you're getting a good night's rest. It also offers independent GPS tracking to record runs without linking to a phone and can identify swimming strokes to record pool workouts. Like the new Watch GT, the Band 3 Pro is rated for 5ATM water resistance—which is good, because otherwise that swim tracking feature would be pretty useless.