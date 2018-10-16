Huawei’s latest Porsche Design collab is a fancy Mate 20 Pro

Huawei doesn't launch a new flagship these days without teaming up with Porsche Design for a flashier, and always much more expensive variant. It was a given, then, that the Mate 20 Pro announced today would get the Porsche Design treatment. As the entire front of the device is occupied by display, the aesthetic differences are limited to the back, where glass cuts a racing stripe down the length of the device between two panes of soft leather. There's a black on black model, as well as a limited edition, red on black version that's only headed to China.