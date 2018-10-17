Uber launches its safety hub for European passengers

Drivers and Uber Eats couriers will see their own upgrades, such as trusted contacts and emergency alerts. They'll receive their own specific improvements, such as in-app speed limit warnings and an insurance hub to manage their coverage.

These are welcome additions if you've ever been nervous about taking a late-night Uber ride. They're also somewhat necessary given Uber's precarious status in the region. While it recently regained its London taxi license, it still has a lot of work to do if it's going to build trust among officials concerned that its safety measures fell short of expectations. This won't necessarily satisfy authorities, but it might be a step in the right direction.