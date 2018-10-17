USA Today thinks chat bots can keep voters informed during midterms

USA Today is no stranger to using technology as a hook for political coverage, but this time it could be particularly helpful in performing your civic duty. It's rolling out chat bots across its properties that will help you keep tabs on various aspects of the 2018 midterm elections, including national news, regional election info and the hot-button issues of the day. And crucially, the bots will help you find polling stations -- you'll know both where local politicians stand as well as where to vote on November 6th.
The news outlet has been gradually introducing the chat bot technology in October, but it will be widely available through the company's Android and iOS mobile apps and should reach the web by the end of the week. There's a certain novelty factor here, just as get-out-the-vote social tools were fresh in 2016. However, USA Today does have a point when it suggests this is a "safe, reliable" place to inform yourself ahead of election day. In theory, you won't have to wade through the web at large to become a poltically informed member of society.