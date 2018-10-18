Amazon and SiriusXM team up to offer free service and Echo Dots

While SiriusXM satellite radio is popular in cars, this partnership with Amazon will help bring the service into more homes. Amazon's Echo hardware is incredibly popular, after all. "Music and radio have always been central to the Alexa experience and how customers engage with her every single day," said Jeff Kunins, Vice President, Alexa Entertainment at Amazon, in a release. "We're excited to work with SiriusXM to offer customers even more ways to discover and listen to the content they love – including news, comedy, live sports, music and more from SiriusXM."

Both Amazon and SiriusXM promise that this is just the beginning of the partnership between the two companies. More will be announced later this year.