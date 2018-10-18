Kyocera releases tiny e-paper companion phone in Japan

Kyocera's announcement comes the same week of Palm's re-entrance into the US mobile space with its own companion device. But it should be noted that these types of tiny phone accessories are not completely uncommon in Japan.

The device itself can do basic phone tasks, like make calls, send messages, and has VoLTE and WiFi to browse the web, if you really want to try that on an e-paper display. While it doesn't have a camera, it does have Bluetooth and is water resistant at an IPX 2 rating, which can protect it from a few drops of water (but not a drop in the toilet).

The KY-01L is expected to launch in Japan sometime next month for 32,000 yen, or $280.