Scoot brings electric scooter rentals to Santiago, Chile

The San Francisco-based company expanded to Barcelona earlier this year, where it offers both electric scooters and bikes. It was also one of just two companies that were awarded scooter permits in San Francisco this August.

Scoot expects to have 500 scooters up and running in Las Condes by 2019. "Scoot's launch in Santiago, Chile will set an example of how impactful shared [light electric vehicles] can be. They reduce air pollution, make streets safer, keep money in the local economy and make all mobility more affordable," said Santiago's General Manager, Gonzalo Cortez.