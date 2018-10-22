Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe leaves Facebook

Add another person to the list of high-profile leaders departing Facebook. Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe is leaving both his own team and the social network. He didn't say where he was going next or why he was exiting, but he noted that this would be his "first real break" in the space of 20 years. This is a chance to step away from the grind for a while, in other words. With that said, there are hints that it's about more than some overdue rest and relaxation.
A TechCrunch source claims that there were upheavals at Oculus last week that, among other things, led to the cancellation of the Rift 2 Iribe was developing. He had "fundamentally different views" about Oculus' future that had only become more pronounced, the insider said -- he didn't like the "race to the bottom" in terms of performance. From the sounds of it, he didn't like that Facebook was shifting its attention toward budget stand-alone VR headsets like the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest. possibly at the expense of high-end PC hardware.
We've asked Facebook for comment. In a statement to TechCrunch, a spokesperson stressed that PC-based VR was still part of the roadmap and that Iribe's work would show up in future products.
Developing...