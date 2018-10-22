Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe leaves Facebook

A TechCrunch source claims that there were upheavals at Oculus last week that, among other things, led to the cancellation of the Rift 2 Iribe was developing. He had "fundamentally different views" about Oculus' future that had only become more pronounced, the insider said -- he didn't like the "race to the bottom" in terms of performance. From the sounds of it, he didn't like that Facebook was shifting its attention toward budget stand-alone VR headsets like the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest. possibly at the expense of high-end PC hardware.

We've asked Facebook for comment. In a statement to TechCrunch, a spokesperson stressed that PC-based VR was still part of the roadmap and that Iribe's work would show up in future products.

Developing...