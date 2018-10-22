OnePlus will release one of the first 5G smartphones

Shortly after Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon told us to expect at least two 5G flagship smartphones next year, you kind of know what to expect when OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei joined him on stage. Nope, they weren't here to talk about the new launch date for the OnePlus 6T, but Pei has just confirmed that his company will indeed be releasing a 5G device next year, and that according to his knowledge, OnePlus will be one of the first, if not the first, to do so. The exec also mentioned that his team had already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego back in August.