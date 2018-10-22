Spotify tests feature that highlights new releases

Spotify already has Release Radar, its personalized playlist that includes new music from artists you follow or listen to on a regular basis, but What's New appears to offer up new tunes in a different way. From the images posted by users with access to the feature, it looks like new music is being presented in a feed that shows what has been released -- whether that be a new single or an album -- as well as how long ago it was posted. Of course, since this is currently only a test, there's no guarantee the feature will remain in this format or be expanded to more users.

Spotify added a handful of new features recently, including personalized searches, endless streams of music based on a particular artist and increased offline download limits.