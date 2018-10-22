Spotify tests feature that highlights new releases

Spotify appears to be testing a new feature called What's New that surfaces newly released music from artists you listen to, The Verge reports. A handful of Spotify users have reported seeing the new section on Twitter over the past couple of weeks. "We are always testing new ways to create better listening experiences for more users, while continuing to find ways to connect artists to their fans," the music streaming company told The Verge.
Spotify already has Release Radar, its personalized playlist that includes new music from artists you follow or listen to on a regular basis, but What's New appears to offer up new tunes in a different way. From the images posted by users with access to the feature, it looks like new music is being presented in a feed that shows what has been released -- whether that be a new single or an album -- as well as how long ago it was posted. Of course, since this is currently only a test, there's no guarantee the feature will remain in this format or be expanded to more users.
Spotify added a handful of new features recently, including personalized searches, endless streams of music based on a particular artist and increased offline download limits.