VW's Electrify America to install EV chargers along the Ohio Turnpike

The sites were chosen based on the expected near-term EV demand, Electrify America said.

These won't be as useful if you're driving a Tesla vehicle (the company has Superchargers in areas relatively close to the Turnpike, but not alongside it). Nonetheless, it could go a long way toward reassuring EV drivers wondering whether or not they'll have enough electricity to complete a trip on the road with enough charge left to get home.

We'd expect the number of stations to expand over time. Electrify America will likely offer only so many when its first national network will include a total of 300 highway locations and 184 in urban areas, but the competition isn't likely to ignore what could be a lucrative area.