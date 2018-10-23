Fifth person pleads guilty to 'celebgate' account hijacks

Brannan faces a maximum seven years in prison for the combined charges, but there's a real possibility he won't receive the full sentence when sentencing takes place on January 25th, 2019. The parties involved have offered a non-binding recommendation of 34 months in prison.

If the federal judge uses the recommendation, Brannan could face one of the stiffer sentences of the group. Others have seen sentences under two years, or as little as eight months. Such a penalty wouldn't necessarily deter other would-be account hijackers, but it would indicate that they could get considerably more than a slap on the wrist.