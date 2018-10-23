HP's latest Spectre x360 laptops boast up to a 22-hour battery

Not that the 15-inch model is a slouch. You can outfit it with up to a six-core 8th-generation Intel Core chip if you need raw computational power, and a new thermal design should help cool both the CPU and the optional GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Max-Q graphics. You'll find a battery with 'just' a peak 17.5 hours of longevity. The larger Spectre x360 also has as many as two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as your choice of a 650-nit 1080p display or a 4K touchscreen.

Both machines arrive in November, starting at $1,150 for the Spectre x360 13 and scaling to $1,390 for its 15-inch sibling. They'll reach Best Buy stores in December.

There's a third system for the corporate crowd. The 14-inch EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (below) is billed as the first pro convertible with gigabit-grade LTE, and offers size-appropriate power including quad-core 8th-gen Intel chips, up to 32GB of RAM and a maximum 2TB of storage. It shows up in late October with a $1,499 starting price.