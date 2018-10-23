Tesla drops Model S and X interior options to simplify production

Tesla isn't just pulling exterior color options to keep its assembly lines humming. Elon Musk has announced that his company is removing "many" Model S and Model X interior configuration options after November 1st in order to "simplify production." He didn't say which features were getting the chop, but it's safe to presume that you'll want to order quickly if you demand an interior that's equipped just so.
As of this writing, you have four interior decor options beyond the basic black textile, all of which add leather and some variation of wood trim. You also have seating options, including rear-facing seats on the Model S as well as five-, six- and seven-seat configurations for the Model X. It won't be surprising if Tesla cuts the less popular selections, especially if they tend to introduce significant delays at the factory.
The slimmed-down options list suggests that Tesla is still determined to boost its production number and reduce expenses, and not just for the sake of its still-quite-expensive Model 3. It was still losing money this summer due to the costs of ramping up Model 3 output, and anything it can do to increase its overall sales is bound to help.
To simplify production, many Tesla Model S & X interior configs, will no longer be available after Nov 1. Order now to be sure of the one you want.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2018