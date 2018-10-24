Google limits Pixel 3's fast wireless charging to certified devices

A Google spokesperson said that the phone can reach 10W charging speeds on a Pixel Stand thanks to a "secure handshake," an extra layer of security that also allows the Pixel 3 to show the Assistant UI on its screen while docked. Turns out there's more to it than that, though: Google also said that it's certifying chargers for the new flagship via the "Made for Google" program.

The tech giant pointed Ars Technica to a Belkin wireless charger that claims it can reach 10W charging speeds with the Pixel 3, because it was "specifically engineered to optimize performance for" the device. Its product page clearly says that it "uses Google's 10W proprietary wireless charging technology." Unfortunately, it's not yet clear if that technology can be retroactively applied to existing charging pads or if Google can only certify new chargers for its phone.