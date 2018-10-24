Oculus Go now casts your VR sessions to other devices

As promised, it's now easy to share your Oculus Go sessions with everyone else in the room. Oculus is rolling out beta support for casting Go experiences to phones and tablets using the Oculus app. So long as both the Go and the mobile device are on the same WiFi network, friends and family can watch you grapple with a VR game or marvel at a 360-degree video. You can't yet share VR to a TV, but it beats having to describe what you're seeing to curious onlookers.