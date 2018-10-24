Snapchat helped register 418,000 US voters in two weeks

It's not certain how this compares to similar efforts from Instagram, Twitter and others, although some of them have a scale advantage. Instagram has over a billion users, for instance.

This is registration, not the vote itself, so it's uncertain how well this will translate to people casting ballots. It might have the most impact if there's a matching effort for November 6th. If strategies like this do prove effective, they could overcome chronically low voter turnout among young Americans, at least in high-stakes elections where there's a clear reason to vote.