Dropbox's collaboration tool adds timelines to coordinate your team

Dropbox's collaboration-focused Paper tool just became much more useful if your team is juggling multiple schedules. The company's answer to Google Docs now has a timelines feature that lets you track who's working on a project and when. You can set milestones (such as due dates), assign members, write notes and attach relevant files. Your timeline view is flexible, too, letting you glance at the entire year or drill down to your team's week-by-week challenges.
The feature is available to all web and mobile users today. It sounds like a simple addition, but it promises to be crucial -- many workplaces revolve around these sorts of timelines, and this just made Paper more viable for their workflows.