Tesla's 'Navigate on Autopilot' goes live in North America tonight

As described by Tesla:

Our most advanced Autopilot feature ever, Navigate on Autopilot is an active guidance feature that, with driver supervision, guides a car from a highway's on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting lane changes, navigating highway interchanges and taking exits. It's designed to make finding and following the most efficient path to your destination even easier on the highway when Autopilot is in use.

The driver is still supervising, and will need to confirm before the car changes lanes, but overall it could mean requiring much less interaction on these closed-access highways. Despite controversy as a result of crashes and occasional complaints, Musk said that until now Autopilot has focused on increasing safety. Even though the "full self-driving" option may be gone from Tesla's website, it's clearly still a goal for the company.