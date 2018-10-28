Gab loses hosting provider following Pittsburgh mass shooting

It might lose another payment provider, too. Stripe has warned Gab that it's violating policies and is disabling the social site's account during an investigation. Gab didn't provide "sufficient evidence" that it was preventing violations, Stripe said in a message. In response, Gab claimed that it had provided "plenty of documented and detailed evidence."

Gab has asserted that it "disavowed any and all violence" and has accused PayPal, Joyent and Stripe of a "no-platforming" campaign attacking free speech. Critics, however, have noted that Gab has regularly tolerated neo-Nazis and other people kicked off Facebook and Twitter for hate, harassment and threats intended to suppress the speech of others. In the summer, Microsoft also warned it would end services for Gab if it didn't delete anti-Semitic posts. Gab isn't likely to find much sympathy from major tech companies in light of the Pittsburgh mass shooting, even if some of those companies were willing to tolerate its activity until now.