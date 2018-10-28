'Yooka-Laylee' in-game filter revives the Nintendo 64 era

There are many, many games that recreate the look of 8-bit and 16-bit games, but there isn't a lot for people who grew up with the first generation of 3D-oriented consoles. Where's their nostalgia hit? Playtonic Games is taking care of it. The studio is releasing a "64-bit Tonic" for Yooka-Laylee that gives the game a very appropriate Nintendo 64 flair. Yes, you too can revisit the heady days of the mid-'90s with tube TV fuzziness, muddy textures, crude lighting effects and even choppy frame rates.
The 64-bit mode is coming "soon" to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One players as a free update. You probably won't want to play through the entire game this way, but it's a good reminder of just how far 3D gaming has come in the space of two decades. Besides, this is about as close to another N64 Banjo-Kazooie sequel as you're likely to get.