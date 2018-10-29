Watch PBS’ documentary on Facebook’s woes tonight

The timely series is airing just one week ahead of midterm elections in the US, perhaps to underscore just how influential the social network is in the democratic process these days. At the very least, it promises to be a compelling retrospective on how Facebook, and society as a whole, got to this point. The first part of The Facebook Dilemma airs at 9PM ET Monday and it concludes Tuesday at 10PM (though you should check local listings for your own PBS station).