What's on TV: 'Matrix' Trilogy 4K, 'Dream Daddy' and 'House of Cards'

The final season of Netflix's House of Cards starts streaming later this week, but before that happens, it will also premiere season three of Follow This. For gamers, Dream Daddy arrives on PS4, while movie fans can choose from 4K versions of all three Matrix movies (no Animatrix, unfortunately), a Criterion release of The Princess Bride or Nicolas Cage's latest flick Mandy. Syfy continues its Halloween run of Channel Zero, and CBS All Access premieres Tell Me a Story. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Matrix Trilogy (4K)
- 12 Monkeys
- The Spy Who Dumped Me (4K)
- Death of a Nation
- Mandy
- The Princess Bride (Criterion)
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Dream Daddy: Dadrector's Cut (PS4)
- Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game (Xbox One, PS4)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
- The One We Found (PS4, Xbox One)
- Gnomes Garden 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One, PS4)
- Infinite Adventures (Xbox One, PS4)
- Super Pixel Racers (Xbox One, PS4)
Tuesday
- The Degenerates (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Fate/Extra Last Encore, Netflix, 3 AM
- Basketball: A Love Story (Episodes 7 - 8), ESPN, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Gifted, Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- Splitting Up Together, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Hustle in Brooklyn, BET, 10 PM
- Trans Am, Discovery, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10 & 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Channel Zero, Syfy, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Gun City, Netflix, 3 AM
- Tell Me A Story (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Girl from Nowhere, Netflix, 3 AM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Nature, PBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
- Stan Against Evil (season premiere), IFC, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- Channel Zero (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Angela's Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
- Follow This (S3), Netflix, 3AM
- The Judgement, Netflix, 3 AM
- Startup (S3), Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- I Love You America, Hulu, 6 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Raiders/49ers, Fox, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- How Far is Tattoo Far?, MTV, 9 PM
- I Feel Bad, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Murphy Brown, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Heathers, Paramount, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
Friday
- House of Cards (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Romanoffs, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Homecoming (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
- Remastered, Neflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 3 AM
- They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, Netflix, 3 AM
- Brainchild, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Other Side of the Wind, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Holiday Calendar, Netflix, 3 AM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- A Football Life: Dwight Clark, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 9 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Child Support, ABC, 9 PM
- Contender, Epix, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
- Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus (season premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, TBS, 11 PM
- This Week at the Comedy Cellar, CC, 11 PM
- Pod Save America (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
- Tracey Ullman's Show (season finale), HBO, 12 AM
- Comedy Central Special: Bill Burr presents Paul Virzi: I'll Say This, Comedy Central, 12:30 AM
Saturday
- Oklahoma/Texas Tech college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- The Perfect Mother, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Notre Dame at Navy, CBS, 8 PM
- Shut Up and Dribble (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Jonah Hill / Maggie Rogers, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- Axios (series premiere), HBO, 6:30 PM
- 2018 MTV EMA's, MTV, 7 PM
- Outlander (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- Psycho Prom Queen, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, ABC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Packers/Patriots, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Ray Donovan, Showtime, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- The Deuce (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- Unsung Hollywood: Rickey Smiley, TVOne, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Camping, HBO, 10 PM
- The Alec Baldwin Show, ABC, 10 PM
- Star Wars Resistance, Disney, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]