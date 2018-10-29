What's on TV: 'Matrix' Trilogy 4K, 'Dream Daddy' and 'House of Cards'

The final season of Netflix's House of Cards starts streaming later this week, but before that happens, it will also premiere season three of Follow This. For gamers, Dream Daddy arrives on PS4, while movie fans can choose from 4K versions of all three Matrix movies (no Animatrix, unfortunately), a Criterion release of The Princess Bride or Nicolas Cage's latest flick Mandy. Syfy continues its Halloween run of Channel Zero, and CBS All Access premieres Tell Me a Story. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).