Gmail's iOS app finally has a unified inbox to view multiple accounts

This has always been a thorn in the side for iPhone fans and has forced iOS users to look towards other email apps, like Outlook, to juggle multiple accounts with ease. That's not to say that all Gmail features hit Android before iOS. Earlier this year Gmail was testing AI to prioritize notifications on iOS before Android. It came along with Google's major Gmail resign which launched earlier this year, to the chagrin of unknowing Twitter users.

The GMail redesign is dumb and continuing the stupid trend of having everything the same color with no borders, while clicking in different places you cannot visually tell apart has completely different results.



This entire generation of UI designers should have been aborted. — Meowski Catovitch (@catovitch) June 7, 2018