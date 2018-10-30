Microsoft Office will get a dark mode for macOS Mojave

It appears as though Office 365 subscribers will get first dibs on dark mode -- Microsoft tends to release Office features on that product before they make their way to the standalone Office apps. The update mirrors Mojave's own dark mode, while Microsoft added a dark mode to File Explorer in its Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

📣 Office Visual Refresh and Dark Mode support rolling out now to Insiders Fast with build 181029!



🎀 New Ribbon and icon styling in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

🌙 Dark Mode in Word, Excel and PPT on macOS Mojave. https://t.co/gTrEQbJoiN#OfficeInsiders #office365 pic.twitter.com/rTvFvOsqE1 — Akshay Bakshi 🎉 (@AgentAkki) October 30, 2018

Update 10/30/18 5:20PM ET: Dark mode is now live for Insider Fast users. This post has been updated to reflect that.