Microsoft Office will get a dark mode for macOS Mojave

Microsoft Office users on macOS Mojave are in line for a welcome update, as a dark mode is on the way. However, you might need to wait a little while before Microsoft makes it a little more comfortable for most users to hash out their masterpiece novel in Word in the middle of the night. The mode just went live for Insider Fast testers, according to Office product manager Akshay Bakshi.
It appears as though Office 365 subscribers will get first dibs on dark mode -- Microsoft tends to release Office features on that product before they make their way to the standalone Office apps. The update mirrors Mojave's own dark mode, while Microsoft added a dark mode to File Explorer in its Windows 10 October 2018 Update.
📣 Office Visual Refresh and Dark Mode support rolling out now to Insiders Fast with build 181029!— Akshay Bakshi 🎉 (@AgentAkki) October 30, 2018
🎀 New Ribbon and icon styling in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.
🌙 Dark Mode in Word, Excel and PPT on macOS Mojave. https://t.co/gTrEQbJoiN#OfficeInsiders #office365 pic.twitter.com/rTvFvOsqE1
Update 10/30/18 5:20PM ET: Dark mode is now live for Insider Fast users. This post has been updated to reflect that.