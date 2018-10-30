Netflix renews 'BoJack Horseman' for sixth season

The renewal isn't a shock. Whatever you think of the quality of BoJack, the show is relatively accessible as a cartoon with an easily digestible format and a star-studded (and, we'd add, some decidedly adult themes). It also serves as a form of marketing vehicle for Netflix, for that matter. The company's deal for BoJack came at a time when it was willing to offer shows for eventual syndication, making it available to Comedy Central and other TV networks. The more episodes of BoJack there are, the more advertising Netflix gets -- however indirect it might be.

woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwww lets all forget about the fact that theres going to b a season 6 and focus on this inedible arrangement @netflix sent me just woww pic.twitter.com/7XJyE6Egsu — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 30, 2018