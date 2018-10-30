Pizza Hut's hydrogen delivery truck hauls a robotic kitchen

The whole process takes about six to seven minutes, suggesting that the truck could bake your pizza while it's on the way to your home, even if you're just a few blocks away. Both the robotic kitchen and the truck itself rely on hydrogen, so you wouldn't have to worry about hurting the planet in the name of a fresh dish.

Don't expect to see this in service. Cost notwithstanding, there are conspicuous design issues that would have to be addressed in a production model. Where's the roof for the kitchen? And of course, it would only be useful in California and other areas where fuel cell filling stations would be relatively common. Look at this more as an example of how delivery could work in the future if the costs come down and the technology becomes more prevalent.