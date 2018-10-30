Those colorful Sonos One speakers go on sale November 5th

If you'd like to get your hands on one of the Sonos One speakers with a fresh coat of paint, you'll have to pay extra for it. The limited run of color speakers will sell for $229 -- a $30 premium on top of the $199 retail price for the Sonos One in black or white. The color-dipped speakers will only be available through Sonos.com, Hay.com, the Sonos store in Manhattan and the Museum of Modern Art design store. You won't be able to grab the limited edition speaker through other electronics sellers like Amazon or Best Buy.



Sonos has been on a design kick lately with its speakers. Earlier this month, the company announced a Beastie Boys-themed version of the Play:5 designed by San Francisco artist Barry McGee. The proceeds from that limited edition speaker will go to Peace Sisters and Little Kids Rock. Sonos also previously offered a limited run of its Play:1 speaker in blue as part of a collaboration with Blue Note Records.