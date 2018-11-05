Amazon may split new headquarters between two cities

The company still hasn't decided on which cities would get the nod, according to insiders, but a choice could come as soon as this week. Earlier leaks had Amazon choosing between cities like Arlington's Crystal City, Dallas and New York City.

Amazon declined to comment to Engadget on the report.

If true, it's not a completely shocking move. Amazon's HQ2 choice will depend heavily on currying favor from cities and states, and that means addressing their concerns about the impact of having many workers flood into a given area. While they might not like receiving only half as many jobs as they were hoping for, they might find relief in the reduced pressure on city infrastructure. Officials aren't turning down the hyperbole any time soon -- New York Governor Cuomo recently joked that he'd change his name to "Amazon Cuomo" if it guaranteed a headquarters in the state.