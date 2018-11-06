Google can tell you how and where to vote on election day

Entering "how do I register to vote" or "how do I vote" will produce bitesize, state-specific instructions about the deadlines, requirements, eligibility, and logistics of casting a ballot where you live. And if your follow-up is "where do i vote?," Search will harness Google Maps to point you in the right direction. On top of that, Google is also adding digestible information on candidates -- including statements by those running for office on their legislative priorities -- and ballot measures.

When the dust settles on the Midterms, Google is hoping you'll head back to Search to watch the results roll in. A search for "Senate results" or "House results" today will provide a real-time summary of each chamber, while searching for any congressional or gubernatorial contest will offer results for those specific races.