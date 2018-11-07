Husqvarna's first electric motorcycle is the EE 5 mini dirt bike

Husqvarna may be a familiar name in the motorcycle world, but it hasn't done much to embrace electric motorcycles. It will soon, though -- it's launching its first e-motorbike in the form of the EE 5. The machine is ultimately a classic mini dirt bike with knobbed tires, durable forks and an exposed motor. The difference, of course, is the choice of powerplant -- it's using a 5kW (6.7HP) electric motor paired with a 907Wh battery. Husqvarna pitchis it as an "easy-to-use" machine that lets newcomers try offroading "with confidence."